East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 904.68K

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is priced at $45.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $45.69 and reached a high price of $45.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $46.46. The stock touched a low price of $44.71.

Recently in News on October 22, 2020, East West Bancorp Reports Net Income for Third Quarter 2020 of $159.5 Million and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.12. East West Bancorp, Inc. (“East West” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, the financial bridge between the United States and Greater China, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2020, net income was $159.5 million or $1.12 per diluted share. Third quarter 2020 return on average assets was 1.26% and return on average equity was 12.5%. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

East West Bancorp Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.88 on 01/23/20, with the lowest value was $22.55 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) full year performance was -0.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, East West Bancorp Inc. shares are logging -12.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.55 and $51.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1383985 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) recorded performance in the market was -6.45%, having the revenues showcasing 20.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.45B, as it employees total of 3300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the East West Bancorp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.88, with a change in the price was noted +11.44. In a similar fashion, East West Bancorp Inc. posted a movement of +33.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 860,420 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EWBC is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Technical breakdown of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Raw Stochastic average of East West Bancorp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of East West Bancorp Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.36%, alongside a downfall of -0.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.21% during last recorded quarter.