Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.07

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) is priced at $0.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.6801 and reached a high price of $0.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.71. The stock touched a low price of $0.63.

Recently in News on November 26, 2020, Dolphin Entertainment Announces 1-for-5 Reverse Stock Split. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content production company, today announced that the company will effect a 1-for-5 reverse split of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The reverse stock split will become effective November 27, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. EDT. Shares of the company’s common stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis on The NASDAQ Capital Market, as of the opening of trading on Friday, November 27, 2020. The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock will be 25686H 209. You can read further details here

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4900 on 06/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.3268 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) full year performance was 29.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -72.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $2.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2346035 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) recorded performance in the market was -0.77%, having the revenues showcasing -21.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.85M, as it employees total of 159 workers.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dolphin Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8024, with a change in the price was noted -0.2754. In a similar fashion, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of -28.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,602,177 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DLPN is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Dolphin Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.92%, alongside a boost of 29.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.07% during last recorded quarter.