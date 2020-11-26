Boiling and ready to burst as Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) last month performance was 17.98%

At the end of the latest market close, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) was valued at $19.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.35 while reaching the peak value of $19.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.10. The stock current value is $19.49.

Recently in News on November 11, 2020, Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Participation at the J.P. Morgan Global Consumer, Retail & Luxury Conference. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Chip Bergh, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Harmit Singh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Consumer, Retail & Luxury Conference, held virtually, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

Levi Strauss & Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.70 on 02/13/20, with the lowest value was $9.09 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) full year performance was 15.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are logging -5.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.09 and $20.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1607963 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) recorded performance in the market was 1.04%, having the revenues showcasing 53.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.80B, as it employees total of 15800 workers.

The Analysts eye on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Levi Strauss & Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.16, with a change in the price was noted +5.66. In a similar fashion, Levi Strauss & Co. posted a movement of +40.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,969,692 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LEVI is recording 1.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.30.

Technical rundown of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Raw Stochastic average of Levi Strauss & Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.17%.

Considering, the past performance of Levi Strauss & Co., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.48%, alongside a boost of 15.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.59% during last recorded quarter.