Boiling and ready to burst as Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) last month performance was 12.16%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP). It is currently valued at $327.53. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $330.67, after setting-off with the price of $319.62. Company’s stock value dipped to $317.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $317.56.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Coupa Business Spend Index Reveals that Business Spend Sentiment is Improving, but Remains Below Trend. Data shows companies are adjusting to the “new normal”, spending more in areas related to remote work and contingent workforce. You can read further details here

Coupa Software Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $353.55 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $99.01 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) full year performance was 113.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coupa Software Incorporated shares are logging -7.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 230.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $99.01 and $353.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1023970 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) recorded performance in the market was 123.95%, having the revenues showcasing 0.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.54B, as it employees total of 1693 workers.

Specialists analysis on Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Coupa Software Incorporated a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 292.95, with a change in the price was noted +37.15. In a similar fashion, Coupa Software Incorporated posted a movement of +12.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,227,667 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COUP is recording 3.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Raw Stochastic average of Coupa Software Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.27%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 123.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.96%, alongside a boost of 113.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.86% during last recorded quarter.