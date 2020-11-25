Why is SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) down -7.12% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) was valued at $4.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.84 while reaching the peak value of $4.87 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.71. The stock current value is $4.83.

Recently in News on November 6, 2020, SunCoke Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. – Third quarter 2020 net loss attributable to SXC was $2.7 million, or $0.03 per share; Year-to-date 2020 net income attributable to SXC was $8.7 million, or $0.10 per share. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

SunCoke Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.64 on 02/05/20, with the lowest value was $2.33 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) full year performance was -7.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SunCoke Energy Inc. shares are logging -27.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.33 and $6.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2926186 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) recorded performance in the market was -22.47%, having the revenues showcasing 51.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 384.56M, as it employees total of 895 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SunCoke Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.48, with a change in the price was noted +1.90. In a similar fashion, SunCoke Energy Inc. posted a movement of +64.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 657,708 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SXC is recording 1.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.50.

Technical breakdown of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

Raw Stochastic average of SunCoke Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SunCoke Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.00%, alongside a downfall of -7.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.89% during last recorded quarter.