Time to Buy Beat-Down GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) is priced at $8.11 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.87 and reached a high price of $8.24, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.77. The stock touched a low price of $7.78.

Recently in News on November 3, 2020, GrafTech International Ltd. to Host Earnings Call. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

GrafTech International Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.12 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $5.56 for the same time period, recorded on 05/15/20.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) full year performance was -42.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GrafTech International Ltd. shares are logging -44.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.56 and $14.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1701766 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) recorded performance in the market was -30.21%, having the revenues showcasing 18.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.17B, as it employees total of 1346 workers.

Specialists analysis on GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GrafTech International Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.06, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, GrafTech International Ltd. posted a movement of +1.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,652,215 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Raw Stochastic average of GrafTech International Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.55%, alongside a downfall of -42.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.74% during last recorded quarter.