T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 4.11M

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is priced at $128.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $127.471 and reached a high price of $129.02, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $128.06. The stock touched a low price of $125.76.

Recently in News on November 20, 2020, T-Mobile Makes 988 Emergency Lifeline’s Critical Mental Health Support Services Immediately Available to Customers. What’s the news: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stressful holiday season and National Veterans and Military Families Month, T-Mobile announced that it is the first major wireless provider to make the 988 emergency lifeline immediately available to its customers. Starting today, customers who dial 988 on the T-Mobile network will have free access to approximately 180 crisis centers that offer real-time, lifesaving mental health services from professionally trained counselors. You can read further details here

T-Mobile US Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $132.33 on 11/17/20, with the lowest value was $63.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) full year performance was 64.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T-Mobile US Inc. shares are logging -2.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $63.50 and $132.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 740925 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) recorded performance in the market was 63.30%, having the revenues showcasing 10.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 158.35B, as it employees total of 53000 workers.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 21 analysts gave the T-Mobile US Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 114.09, with a change in the price was noted +23.41. In a similar fashion, T-Mobile US Inc. posted a movement of +22.13% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,165,615 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMUS is recording 1.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.05.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of T-Mobile US Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.99%.

If we look into the earlier routines of T-Mobile US Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.07%, alongside a boost of 64.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.22% during last recorded quarter.