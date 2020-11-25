RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) Quarterly Performance is 17.04%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) was valued at $11.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.16 while reaching the peak value of $12.2396 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.47. The stock current value is $11.88.

Recently in News on November 17, 2020, Romeo Power Secures $234 Million Multi-Year Production Contract with Lion Electric. Romeo Systems, Inc. (“Romeo Power”), a leader in designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles, has secured another large production contract with a commercial vehicle leader. Romeo Power announced today that it has secured a multi-year production contract with The Lion Electric Co. (“Lion Electric”), a leading OEM in North American electric commercial transportation. The contract is expected to generate $234 million in revenue for Romeo Power over a five-year period beginning in 2021. The contract spans across Lion Electric’s fleet of all-electric class 6-8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

RMG Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.24 on 11/25/20, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) full year performance was 20.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RMG Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 0.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $11.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5388410 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) recorded performance in the market was 19.04%, having the revenues showcasing 17.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 331.45M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Analysts verdict on RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RMG Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.37, with a change in the price was noted +1.68. In a similar fashion, RMG Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +16.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 546,173 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RMG Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RMG Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.04%, alongside a boost of 20.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.04% during last recorded quarter.