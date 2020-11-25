Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.17M

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is priced at $5.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.90 and reached a high price of $5.105, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.77. The stock touched a low price of $4.85.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of 13,575,739 Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (“Playa”) today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten secondary offering of 13,575,739 of its Ordinary Shares by certain selling shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) affiliated with Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C. (collectively, the “Farallon Funds”), at a public offering price of $4.10 per Ordinary Share, which is expected to result in gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of approximately $55.7 million (assuming no exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase up to 2,036,361 additional Ordinary Shares). The offering was upsized from the previously announced 12,500,000 Ordinary Shares. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon consummation of the offering for the proposed number of shares offered, excluding any exercise of the option described above, the Farallon Funds’ aggregate beneficial ownership interest in Playa will be reduced to approximately 13%. You can read further details here

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.43 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $1.30 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) full year performance was -30.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares are logging -41.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 284.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $8.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6325065 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) recorded performance in the market was -40.48%, having the revenues showcasing 24.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 640.25M, as it employees total of 12000 workers.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.05, with a change in the price was noted +1.39. In a similar fashion, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. posted a movement of +38.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 989,738 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLYA is recording 1.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.97.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 87.27%, alongside a downfall of -30.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by 19.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.07% during last recorded quarter.