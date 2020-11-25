Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Quarterly Performance is 15.03%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) was valued at $0.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.835 while reaching the peak value of $1.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.82. The stock current value is $0.97.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Iconix Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2020. Total revenue of $24.5 million compared to $35.5 million in the prior year quarter. You can read further details here

Iconix Brand Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9200 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.5072 for the same time period, recorded on 04/08/20.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) full year performance was -20.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Iconix Brand Group Inc. shares are logging -49.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $1.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2522676 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) recorded performance in the market was -27.94%, having the revenues showcasing 15.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.69M, as it employees total of 118 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Iconix Brand Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8309, with a change in the price was noted +0.1474. In a similar fashion, Iconix Brand Group Inc. posted a movement of +17.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 965,621 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)

Raw Stochastic average of Iconix Brand Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.88%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Iconix Brand Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.35%, alongside a downfall of -20.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.72% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.03% during last recorded quarter.