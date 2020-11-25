Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) market price of $0.50 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN). It is currently valued at $0.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.48, after setting-off with the price of $0.48. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.47 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.48.

Recently in News on November 17, 2020, Golden Minerals Receives Final Environmental Permits for Rodeo Gold Project; Company on Track for January 2021 Gold Production. Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to announce it has received final environmental permits for its Rodeo gold-silver project located in Durango State, Mexico. The Company is presently on track to begin gold production in January 2021, which will mark the transition of Golden Minerals to gold producer from precious metals exploration company. You can read further details here

Golden Minerals Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5800 on 07/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.1336 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/20.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) full year performance was 131.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Minerals Company shares are logging -14.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 270.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $0.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 673333 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) recorded performance in the market was 54.00%, having the revenues showcasing 12.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 70.22M, as it employees total of 170 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Minerals Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4477, with a change in the price was noted +0.0556. In a similar fashion, Golden Minerals Company posted a movement of +12.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,809,863 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUMN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Minerals Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Golden Minerals Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.99%, alongside a boost of 131.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.17% during last recorded quarter.