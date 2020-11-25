Do MetLife Inc. (MET) beta value of 1.35 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MetLife Inc. (MET), which is $47.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $48.84 after opening rate of $48.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $47.51 before closing at $48.67.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, MetLife Foundation Provides $4 Million in Grants to Support Ongoing COVID-19 Relief Efforts. MetLife Foundation today announced that it is providing $4 million in grants to support COVID-19 relief efforts for low-income people and small businesses across the United States. The grants complete MetLife Foundation’s $25 million commitment to the global response to COVID-19 and underscore its ongoing commitment to helping underserved communities. You can read further details here

MetLife Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.28 on 02/12/20, with the lowest value was $22.85 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

MetLife Inc. (MET) full year performance was -2.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MetLife Inc. shares are logging -10.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.85 and $53.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 658761 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MetLife Inc. (MET) recorded performance in the market was -4.51%, having the revenues showcasing 27.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.46B, as it employees total of 49000 workers.

Specialists analysis on MetLife Inc. (MET)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MetLife Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.37, with a change in the price was noted +11.35. In a similar fashion, MetLife Inc. posted a movement of +31.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,579,213 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MET is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Trends and Technical analysis: MetLife Inc. (MET)

Raw Stochastic average of MetLife Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.74%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.49%, alongside a downfall of -2.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.01% during last recorded quarter.