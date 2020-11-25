Do Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) beta value of 1.85 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM). It is currently valued at $0.54. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.609, after setting-off with the price of $0.609. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.5603 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.58.

Recently in News on November 20, 2020, Cinedigm Announces MyTime Movie Network, a New Female-Focused Linear Streaming Channel, Debuting Today on The Roku Channel. MyTime Movie Network Is the First Female Focused Streaming Film Network Featuring Hundreds of Award-Winning Films, Original Series, Exclusive Content, & More. You can read further details here

Cinedigm Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.0000 on 06/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) full year performance was -22.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cinedigm Corp. shares are logging -90.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 117.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $6.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1211005 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) recorded performance in the market was -17.49%, having the revenues showcasing -32.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.35M, as it employees total of 70 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cinedigm Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9355, with a change in the price was noted -1.3700. In a similar fashion, Cinedigm Corp. posted a movement of -70.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,502,362 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

Raw Stochastic average of Cinedigm Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cinedigm Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.56%, alongside a downfall of -22.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.60% during last recorded quarter.