Analysts Mean recommendation for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is priced at $24.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $27.05 and reached a high price of $27.06, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $24.85. The stock touched a low price of $24.31.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Hyliion Appoints Jose Oxholm as Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced Jose Oxholm as its vice president, general counsel and chief compliance officer, effective Nov. 16, 2020. Oxholm brings more than 20 years of multi-national automotive and transportation experience to the role where he will be responsible for the company’s legal and compliance functions. You can read further details here

Hyliion Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $58.66 on 09/02/20, with the lowest value was $9.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) full year performance was 152.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares are logging -58.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.50 and $58.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1051419 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) recorded performance in the market was 148.75%, having the revenues showcasing -35.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.70B, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hyliion Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.19, with a change in the price was noted +0.17. In a similar fashion, Hyliion Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +0.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,433,849 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYLN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hyliion Holdings Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 148.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 149.50%, alongside a boost of 152.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -35.79% during last recorded quarter.