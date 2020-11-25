Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $15.55

At the end of the latest market close, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) was valued at $22.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.75 while reaching the peak value of $23.82 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.65. The stock current value is $22.97.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Third Quarter Results. Delivers net income per diluted share of $0.66 and $0.76 on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively, positive cash flows fueled by digital sales growth, gross profit rate expansion and operating expense leverage. You can read further details here

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.82 on 11/25/20, with the lowest value was $7.41 for the same time period, recorded on 04/02/20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) full year performance was 40.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares are logging 0.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 209.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.41 and $22.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6159645 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) recorded performance in the market was 32.85%, having the revenues showcasing 106.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.40B, as it employees total of 14000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.68, with a change in the price was noted +11.93. In a similar fashion, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. posted a movement of +108.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,426,946 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.43.

Trends and Technical analysis: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Raw Stochastic average of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.63%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 98.02%, alongside a boost of 40.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 106.38% during last recorded quarter.