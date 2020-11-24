Why is Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) up 8.67% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA). It is currently valued at $10.86. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.32, after setting-off with the price of $10.81. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.58 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.96.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Paya to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences. Paya, a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced that Jeff Hack, Paya CEO and other senior management team members are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Paya Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) full year performance was 8.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paya Holdings Inc. shares are logging -16.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $13.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4045843 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) recorded performance in the market was 7.31%, having the revenues showcasing 4.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.22B, as it employees total of 257 workers.

Specialists analysis on Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Paya Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAYA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.72%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.95%, alongside a boost of 8.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.22% during last recorded quarter.