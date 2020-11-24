Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) was up 11.82%

At the end of the latest market close, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) was valued at $0.87. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.8778 while reaching the peak value of $0.885 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.8501. The stock current value is $0.98.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Cocrystal Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on Antiviral Programs. – Continued progress of COVID-19 development programs with additional preclinical studies of coronavirus protease inhibitors (3CL) underway and lead preclinical molecule selection expected by year end –. You can read further details here

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0400 on 08/04/20, with the lowest value was $0.4500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/20.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) full year performance was 85.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares are logging -67.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $3.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2054365 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) recorded performance in the market was 76.53%, having the revenues showcasing -38.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.02M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2699, with a change in the price was noted -0.5913. In a similar fashion, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. posted a movement of -38.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,433,332 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COCP is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)

Raw Stochastic average of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cocrystal Pharma Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 76.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.53%, alongside a boost of 85.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.83% during last recorded quarter.