Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $4.50

At the end of the latest market close, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) was valued at $5.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.30 while reaching the peak value of $5.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.29. The stock current value is $5.33.

Recently in News on November 20, 2020, Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Change to Virtual Meeting for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Prospect Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: PSEC) announced today that its annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. EST (with any postponements or adjournments, the “Annual Meeting”), will be held by Internet webcast in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of the Company’s stockholders, directors, service providers, personnel and other stakeholders arising from the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak. You can read further details here

Prospect Capital Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.65 on 01/24/20, with the lowest value was $3.67 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) full year performance was -18.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Prospect Capital Corporation shares are logging -21.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.67 and $6.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1807381 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) recorded performance in the market was -17.24%, having the revenues showcasing 3.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.03B.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Prospect Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.07, with a change in the price was noted +0.28. In a similar fashion, Prospect Capital Corporation posted a movement of +5.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,438,954 in trading volumes.

Raw Stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Prospect Capital Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.38%, alongside a downfall of -18.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 2.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.09% during last recorded quarter.