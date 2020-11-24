Here is why Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.89%

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is priced at $3.67 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.44 and reached a high price of $3.74, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.36. The stock touched a low price of $3.405.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects. Data released today expands on November 15, 2020 AASLD presentation. You can read further details here

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.02 on 07/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) full year performance was 139.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are logging -59.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 317.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $9.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3011384 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) recorded performance in the market was 32.01%, having the revenues showcasing 22.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 309.75M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.10, with a change in the price was noted +1.79. In a similar fashion, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted a movement of +95.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,375,143 in trading volumes.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.32%, alongside a boost of 139.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.33% during last recorded quarter.