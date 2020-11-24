Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.75M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM), which is $2.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.61 after opening rate of $2.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.425 before closing at $2.57.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Entercom Acquires Direct-to-Consumer Sports Betting Technology and Analytics Leader QL Gaming Group. Acquisition Bolsters Entercom’s Premier Sports Offering through Predictive Analytics and Insight-Driven Content . You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Entercom Communications Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.80 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.75 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/20.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) full year performance was -43.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Entercom Communications Corp. shares are logging -51.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 238.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $5.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1948609 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) recorded performance in the market was -45.26%, having the revenues showcasing 58.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 309.55M, as it employees total of 4144 workers.

Analysts verdict on Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Entercom Communications Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.58, with a change in the price was noted +1.00. In a similar fashion, Entercom Communications Corp. posted a movement of +64.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,628,168 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ETM is recording 2.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.06.

Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Entercom Communications Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Entercom Communications Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.59%, alongside a downfall of -43.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 66.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 58.75% during last recorded quarter.