Do The Home Depot Inc. (HD) beta value of 1.05 signposts another twist?

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) is priced at $271.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $270.01 and reached a high price of $273.689, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $269.81. The stock touched a low price of $269.55.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, The Home Depot Declares Third Quarter Dividend Of $1.50. The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a third quarter cash dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2020, to shareholders of record on the close of business on December 3, 2020. This is the 135th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend. You can read further details here

The Home Depot Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $292.95 on 08/27/20, with the lowest value was $140.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) full year performance was 24.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Home Depot Inc. shares are logging -7.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $140.63 and $292.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3277361 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Home Depot Inc. (HD) recorded performance in the market was 24.28%, having the revenues showcasing -5.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 293.36B, as it employees total of 415700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The Home Depot Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 274.36, with a change in the price was noted +22.90. In a similar fashion, The Home Depot Inc. posted a movement of +9.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,429,099 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Raw Stochastic average of The Home Depot Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Home Depot Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.72%, alongside a boost of 24.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.15% during last recorded quarter.