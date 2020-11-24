Do OpGen Inc. (OPGN) beta value of -0.51 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of OpGen Inc. (OPGN), which is $2.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.00 after opening rate of $1.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.935 before closing at $1.98.

Recently in News on November 24, 2020, OpGen, Inc. Announces $10 Million Private Placement Priced at the Market. OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for a private placement with one healthcare-focused U.S. institutional investor of (i) 2,245,400 shares of common stock together with 2,245,400 warrants (the “Common Warrants”) to purchase up to 2,245,400 shares of common stock and (ii) 2,597,215 pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), with each Pre-Funded Warrant exercisable for one share of common stock, together with 2,597,215 Common Warrants to purchase up to 2,597,215 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying Common Warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $2.065, and each Pre-funded Warrant and accompanying Common Warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $2.055. The Pre-Funded Warrants are immediately exercisable, at an exercise price of $0.01, and may be exercised at any time until all of the Pre-Funded Warrants are exercised in full. The Common Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.94 per share, will be exercisable commencing on the six month anniversary of the date of issuance, and will expire five and one half (5.5) years from the date of issuance (collectively, the “Private Placement”). You can read further details here

OpGen Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.7600 on 03/16/20, with the lowest value was $1.1100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/20.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) full year performance was 55.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OpGen Inc. shares are logging -64.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.02 and $5.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 576265 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OpGen Inc. (OPGN) recorded performance in the market was 75.22%, having the revenues showcasing -14.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.31M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Specialists analysis on OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OpGen Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2209, with a change in the price was noted -0.0650. In a similar fashion, OpGen Inc. posted a movement of -3.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,592,973 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPGN is recording 1.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

Raw Stochastic average of OpGen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.39%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.52%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.50%, alongside a boost of 55.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.29% during last recorded quarter.