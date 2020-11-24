CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.14

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), which is $35.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $36.09 after opening rate of $34.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $34.03 before closing at $33.50.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.19 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $19.73 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) full year performance was -20.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares are logging -26.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.73 and $48.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4578184 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) recorded performance in the market was -24.97%, having the revenues showcasing 7.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.35B, as it employees total of 3000 workers.

The Analysts eye on CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the CF Industries Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.06, with a change in the price was noted +6.44. In a similar fashion, CF Industries Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +21.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,491,618 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.40.

Technical rundown of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.68%.

Considering, the past performance of CF Industries Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.52%, alongside a downfall of -20.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.15% during last recorded quarter.