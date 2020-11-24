Analysts Mean recommendation for Edison International (EIX) was 2.10: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Edison International (EIX), which is $64.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $64.38 after opening rate of $63.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $63.15 before closing at $63.38.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, SCE Names Top-10 Cities for Reporting Phone Scams, Urges Vigilance During Holiday Season. Southern California Edison is sharing a list of the top-10 cities in its service area for customer-reported utility bill phone scams. Residents in these cities and others may experience an increase in scam attempts during the upcoming holiday season. The warning comes during Utility Scam Awareness Week, Nov. 16-20, a campaign by Utilities United Against Scams to raise awareness about the threat posed by scams. You can read further details here

Edison International had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $78.93 on 02/11/20, with the lowest value was $43.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Edison International (EIX) full year performance was -9.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Edison International shares are logging -18.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.63 and $78.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2688275 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Edison International (EIX) recorded performance in the market was -14.93%, having the revenues showcasing 23.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.37B, as it employees total of 12937 workers.

Analysts verdict on Edison International (EIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Edison International a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.28, with a change in the price was noted +8.61. In a similar fashion, Edison International posted a movement of +15.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,181,941 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EIX is recording 1.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.38.

Edison International (EIX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Edison International in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Edison International, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.45%, alongside a downfall of -9.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.37% during last recorded quarter.