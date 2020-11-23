United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.45M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) was valued at $0.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.40 while reaching the peak value of $0.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.38. The stock current value is $0.41.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, U. S. Antimony Announces Investor Call. United States Antimony Corporation (“USAC”) (NYSE American:UAMY) will host an investor call at 4:15 P. M. EDT on Monday, November 16, 2020 to review the third quarter 2020 10Q. You can read further details here

United States Antimony Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7344 on 10/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.2195 for the same time period, recorded on 10/02/20.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) full year performance was -8.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United States Antimony Corporation shares are logging -43.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $0.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4237293 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) recorded performance in the market was 7.04%, having the revenues showcasing -6.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.81M, as it employees total of 103 workers.

The Analysts eye on United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United States Antimony Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4266, with a change in the price was noted -0.0749. In a similar fashion, United States Antimony Corporation posted a movement of -15.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,659,904 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UAMY is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical rundown of United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.31%.

Considering, the past performance of United States Antimony Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.92%, alongside a downfall of -8.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.98% during last recorded quarter.