Time to Buy Beat-Down Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Polar Power Inc. (POLA) was valued at $4.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.285 while reaching the peak value of $4.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.27. The stock current value is $4.69.

Recently in News on July 2, 2020, Polar Power Announces $2.8 Million Private Placement. Polar Power, Inc. (POLA), a global provider of prime, backup and solar hybrid power solutions, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.8 million through the private placement of its equity securities. You can read further details here

Polar Power Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.56 on 09/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) full year performance was 97.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Polar Power Inc. shares are logging -28.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 393.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $6.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4556884 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Polar Power Inc. (POLA) recorded performance in the market was 97.06%, having the revenues showcasing 179.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.12M, as it employees total of 132 workers.

Analysts verdict on Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Polar Power Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.71, with a change in the price was noted +1.56. In a similar fashion, Polar Power Inc. posted a movement of +49.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,628,081 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for POLA is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Polar Power Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Polar Power Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 97.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 269.29%, alongside a boost of 97.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 40.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 71.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 179.17% during last recorded quarter.