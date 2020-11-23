Time to Buy Beat-Down Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS), which is $66.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $66.74 after opening rate of $66.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $66.00 before closing at $66.16.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Otis Names Bernardo Calleja as President, Otis EMEA. Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) has named Bernardo Calleja as President, Otis Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Calleja will report directly to Otis President & CEO Judy Marks. Otis is the world’s leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Otis Worldwide Corporation shares are logging -2.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.00 and $67.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1811229 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) recorded performance in the market was 46.56%, having the revenues showcasing 3.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.66B, as it employees total of 69000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Otis Worldwide Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 62.34, with a change in the price was noted +10.54. In a similar fashion, Otis Worldwide Corporation posted a movement of +18.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,148,767 in trading volumes.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Otis Worldwide Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.56%. The shares increased approximately by 1.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.95% during last recorded quarter.