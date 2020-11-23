Time to Buy Beat-Down Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) was valued at $2.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.22 while reaching the peak value of $2.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.13. The stock current value is $2.19.

Recently in News on November 16, 2020, DeepStar® Awards Subsea Systems Engineering Contract to Ocean Power Technologies. Study to Utilize PB3 PowerBuoy for ‘Remote Zero Carbon Power for Electric Subsea Operations’ Project. You can read further details here

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.72 on 10/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.33 for the same time period, recorded on 04/22/20.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) full year performance was 116.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares are logging -41.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 565.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $3.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12441265 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) recorded performance in the market was 151.72%, having the revenues showcasing 92.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.79M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.32, with a change in the price was noted +1.44. In a similar fashion, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +192.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,627,902 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPTT is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.98%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ocean Power Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 151.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 376.29%, alongside a boost of 116.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 92.11% during last recorded quarter.