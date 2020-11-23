Time to Buy Beat-Down JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) was valued at $61.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $61.85 while reaching the peak value of $62.297 and lowest value recorded on the day was $60.26. The stock current value is $59.27.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, JFrog Announces Early Lock-up Release. JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, announced today the early lock-up release with respect to 25% of JFrog’s ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share (the “shares”) pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements entered into with the underwriters (“lock-up agreements”) of its initial public offering. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JFrog Ltd. shares are logging -37.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.18 and $95.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1725082 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JFrog Ltd. (FROG) recorded performance in the market was -5.49%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.66B, as it employees total of 590 workers.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JFrog Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.31%.

If we look into the earlier routines of JFrog Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.49%. The shares increased approximately by -1.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -24.30% in the period of the last 30 days.