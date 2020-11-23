Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) was up 6.30%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV). It is currently valued at $1.35. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.40, after setting-off with the price of $1.28. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.21 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.27.

Recently in News on November 20, 2020, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Republic Services. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (“the Destination”), today announced a multi-year partnership with Republic Services of Ohio, LLC, a Republic Services, Inc. subsidiary (“Republic”). Republic is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous waste disposal. Republic, which will serve as the Company’s preferred waste and recycling partner, is the latest company HOFV has partnered with to further advance its business plan and growth strategy. You can read further details here

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.7000 on 06/30/20, with the lowest value was $1.0900 for the same time period, recorded on 11/16/20.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) full year performance was -81.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares are logging -89.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $12.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7990449 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) recorded performance in the market was -81.88%, having the revenues showcasing -68.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.59M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.8004, with a change in the price was noted -10.6500. In a similar fashion, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company posted a movement of -88.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,054,608 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HOFV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.55%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.02%, alongside a downfall of -81.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -45.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by -35.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.53% during last recorded quarter.