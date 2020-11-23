MP Materials Corp. (MP) market price of $18.09 offers the impression of an exciting value play

MP Materials Corp. (MP) is priced at $18.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.63 and reached a high price of $17.11, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.75. The stock touched a low price of $16.02.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, MP Materials Announces Timing of Release of Financial Results and Earnings Conference Call. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials”), the largest rare earth materials producer in the Western Hemisphere, today announced that it will release financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, and host its first earnings conference call. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MP Materials Corp. shares are logging 3.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.78 and $17.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2242258 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MP Materials Corp. (MP) recorded performance in the market was 67.50%, having the revenues showcasing 39.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MP Materials Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.98, with a change in the price was noted +7.95. In a similar fashion, MP Materials Corp. posted a movement of +79.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,393,790 in trading volumes.

MP Materials Corp. (MP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.00%.

If we look into the earlier routines of MP Materials Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.50%. The shares 20.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.12% during last recorded quarter.