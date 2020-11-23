Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.49M

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is priced at $1.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.40 and reached a high price of $1.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.48. The stock touched a low price of $1.38.

Recently in News on November 10, 2020, Lipocine Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results. Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update. You can read further details here

Lipocine Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3900 on 08/17/20, with the lowest value was $0.3010 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) full year performance was 265.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lipocine Inc. shares are logging -33.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 424.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $2.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1212993 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) recorded performance in the market was 284.52%, having the revenues showcasing -13.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.61M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lipocine Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5016, with a change in the price was noted +0.2711. In a similar fashion, Lipocine Inc. posted a movement of +20.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,990,812 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPCN is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Lipocine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.46%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Lipocine Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 284.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.58%, alongside a boost of 265.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.95% during last recorded quarter.