Here is why Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.41%

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is priced at $7.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.20 and reached a high price of $7.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.22. The stock touched a low price of $7.00.

Recently in News on October 29, 2020, Range Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced its third quarter 2020 financial results. You can read further details here

Range Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.41 on 10/22/20, with the lowest value was $1.61 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) full year performance was 108.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Range Resources Corporation shares are logging -23.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 344.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.61 and $9.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4050638 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Range Resources Corporation (RRC) recorded performance in the market was 47.63%, having the revenues showcasing -13.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.85B, as it employees total of 655 workers.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.36, with a change in the price was noted +1.54. In a similar fashion, Range Resources Corporation posted a movement of +27.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,979,416 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RRC is recording 1.86 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.83.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Range Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.42%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Range Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.49%, alongside a boost of 108.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.00% during last recorded quarter.