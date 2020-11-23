Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $3.50

At the end of the latest market close, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) was valued at $4.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.56 while reaching the peak value of $4.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.54. The stock current value is $4.55.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Genworth Financial, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 5, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Genworth Financial Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.84 on 03/04/20, with the lowest value was $1.87 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/20.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) full year performance was 13.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genworth Financial Inc. shares are logging -7.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 143.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.87 and $4.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1417553 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) recorded performance in the market was 5.23%, having the revenues showcasing 74.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.31B, as it employees total of 3100 workers.

Specialists analysis on Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.16, with a change in the price was noted +2.31. In a similar fashion, Genworth Financial Inc. posted a movement of +101.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,979,271 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNW is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

Trends and Technical analysis: Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.79%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.79%, alongside a boost of 13.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.06% during last recorded quarter.