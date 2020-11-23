Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.23M in the recent 3 months

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) is priced at $19.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.84 and reached a high price of $19.225, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.92. The stock touched a low price of $18.75.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Dropbox goes all in on remote work: unveils new features and tools for distributed teams. Today Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) unveiled the next iteration of its collaborative workspace—Dropbox Spaces—in addition to several new features that help teams get organized, collaborate, and keep work moving securely from anywhere. The news comes on the heels of the company’s recent Virtual First announcement, and demonstrates a holistic approach to leading the remote work revolution as more businesses embrace this long-term shift. You can read further details here

Dropbox Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.14 on 06/23/20, with the lowest value was $14.55 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) full year performance was 2.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dropbox Inc. shares are logging -21.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.55 and $24.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5294325 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dropbox Inc. (DBX) recorded performance in the market was 6.25%, having the revenues showcasing -5.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.83B, as it employees total of 2801 workers.

Specialists analysis on Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Dropbox Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.24, with a change in the price was noted -2.75. In a similar fashion, Dropbox Inc. posted a movement of -12.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,779,575 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DBX is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Trends and Technical analysis: Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Dropbox Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.90%, alongside a boost of 2.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.84% during last recorded quarter.