Do The Western Union Company (WU) beta value of 0.96 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Western Union Company (WU), which is $21.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.455 after opening rate of $21.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.785 before closing at $20.90.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, Western Union Bolsters its Global Digital Cross-Border Payments Leadership. Expands Real-time Payout into Billions of Bank Accounts to 100 Countries. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

The Western Union Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.44 on 02/11/23, with the lowest value was $17.39 for the same time period, recorded on 04/01/20.

The Western Union Company (WU) full year performance was -22.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Western Union Company shares are logging -25.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.39 and $28.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1093514 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Western Union Company (WU) recorded performance in the market was -21.96%, having the revenues showcasing -12.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.85B, as it employees total of 11500 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Western Union Company (WU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.22, with a change in the price was noted -0.20. In a similar fashion, The Western Union Company posted a movement of -0.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,296,696 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WU is recording 45.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 43.98.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Western Union Company (WU)

Raw Stochastic average of The Western Union Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.45%, alongside a downfall of -22.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.63% during last recorded quarter.