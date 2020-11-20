Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Quarterly Performance is 19.28%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) was valued at $95.64. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $96.925 while reaching the peak value of $99.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $96.27. The stock current value is $98.75.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $153.41 on 01/17/20, with the lowest value was $35.84 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) full year performance was -15.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wynn Resorts Limited shares are logging -35.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 175.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.84 and $153.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2705133 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recorded performance in the market was -28.89%, having the revenues showcasing 19.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.01B, as it employees total of 30200 workers.

Analysts verdict on Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Wynn Resorts Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 79.18, with a change in the price was noted +24.26. In a similar fashion, Wynn Resorts Limited posted a movement of +32.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,385,593 in trading volumes.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Wynn Resorts Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.20%, alongside a downfall of -15.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.28% during last recorded quarter.