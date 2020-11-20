Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.06M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), which is $0.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7992 after opening rate of $0.7583 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7452 before closing at $0.79.

Recently in News on November 13, 2020, Washington Prime Group to Present at REITworld 2020 Virtual Investor Conference. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that CEO and Director Lou Conforti and CFO Mark Yale will present during Nareit’s REITworld® 2020 virtual investor conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Washington Prime Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8100 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.4898 for the same time period, recorded on 11/06/20.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) full year performance was -81.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Washington Prime Group Inc. shares are logging -81.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 67.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $4.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1497203 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) recorded performance in the market was -78.35%, having the revenues showcasing 11.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 133.97M, as it employees total of 851 workers.

Analysts verdict on Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Washington Prime Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6795, with a change in the price was noted -0.0409. In a similar fashion, Washington Prime Group Inc. posted a movement of -4.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,757,021 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WPG is recording 7.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.07.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Washington Prime Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.07%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Washington Prime Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -78.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.67%, alongside a downfall of -81.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.91% during last recorded quarter.