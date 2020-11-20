Time to Buy Beat-Down Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) was valued at $337.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $336.01 while reaching the peak value of $367.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $333.06. The stock current value is $358.39.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Zebra Global Shopper Study: Pandemic Accelerates Technology Spending Plans for Six-in-10 Surveyed Retailers. More than 80 percent of decision-makers view smart checkout, workforce software and prescriptive analytics as key emerging technologies by 2025. You can read further details here

Zebra Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $367.66 on 11/19/20, with the lowest value was $150.06 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) full year performance was 47.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zebra Technologies Corporation shares are logging -1.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $150.06 and $362.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1181445 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) recorded performance in the market was 40.30%, having the revenues showcasing 30.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.83B, as it employees total of 8200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Zebra Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 282.41, with a change in the price was noted +102.44. In a similar fashion, Zebra Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +40.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 317,840 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZBRA is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Technical rundown of Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

Raw Stochastic average of Zebra Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Zebra Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.16%, alongside a boost of 47.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.17% during last recorded quarter.