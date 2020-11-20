Time to Buy Beat-Down Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) is priced at $0.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.5342 and reached a high price of $0.5462, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.53. The stock touched a low price of $0.459.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Youngevity International, Inc. Receives Notice of Nasdaq Delisting. Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading multi-channel lifestyle company, today announced that the Company received notice on November 18, 2020 from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) that it has determined to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) based upon the Company’s non-compliance with the filing requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for failing to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Forms 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. As a result of the Panel’s decision, Nasdaq will suspend trading in the Company’s securities effective at the open of business on Friday, November 20, 2020 and indicated that it intends to file a Form 25 Notification of Delisting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), notifying the SEC of Nasdaq’s determination to remove the Company’s securities shares from listing on Nasdaq under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can read further details here

Youngevity International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.6400 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.4101 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/20.

Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) full year performance was -88.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Youngevity International Inc. shares are logging -89.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $4.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1158278 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) recorded performance in the market was -85.92%, having the revenues showcasing -42.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.92M, as it employees total of 469 workers.

Specialists analysis on Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Youngevity International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8364, with a change in the price was noted -0.9610. In a similar fashion, Youngevity International Inc. posted a movement of -67.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 872,689 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI)

Raw Stochastic average of Youngevity International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.31%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.67%, alongside a downfall of -88.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.63% during last recorded quarter.