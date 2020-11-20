Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 15.74M

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is priced at $3.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.95 and reached a high price of $3.02, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.01. The stock touched a low price of $2.85.

Recently in News on November 17, 2020, Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces Monroe County – Utica Shale, Natural Gas Royalty Acquisition. Montage Resources is well site operator managing 325+ Appalachian region producing horizontal wells on 195,000 + acres. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Southwestern Energy Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.90 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $1.06 for the same time period, recorded on 03/09/20.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) full year performance was 64.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southwestern Energy Company shares are logging -20.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 191.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.06 and $3.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1315785 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) recorded performance in the market was 24.38%, having the revenues showcasing 11.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.71B, as it employees total of 923 workers.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Southwestern Energy Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.72, with a change in the price was noted +0.53. In a similar fashion, Southwestern Energy Company posted a movement of +20.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,943,646 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SWN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.38.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Southwestern Energy Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Southwestern Energy Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.79%, alongside a boost of 64.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.48% during last recorded quarter.