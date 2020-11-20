Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) was up 1.01%

At the end of the latest market close, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) was valued at $18.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.50 while reaching the peak value of $18.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.96. The stock current value is $19.17.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) announced today it was chosen by the US Army to receive one of two prototype contracts for the Common Data Fabric and Data Security solution to support network design experimentation for the Army’s next network modernization set of technology, termed Capability Set 23. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Palantir Technologies Inc. shares are logging -0.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.90 and $19.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18681737 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) recorded performance in the market was 99.79%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.87B, as it employees total of 2398 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Palantir Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Palantir Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 99.79%. The shares increased approximately by 30.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 106.30% in the period of the last 30 days.