Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) was up 2.45%

At the end of the latest market close, Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) was valued at $115.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $114.20 while reaching the peak value of $118.46 and lowest value recorded on the day was $112.65. The stock current value is $117.96.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Keysight Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today that members of its management team will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Keysight Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $118.77 on 11/16/20, with the lowest value was $77.93 for the same time period, recorded on 03/27/20.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) full year performance was 9.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Keysight Technologies Inc. shares are logging -0.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $77.93 and $118.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1965356 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) recorded performance in the market was 14.94%, having the revenues showcasing 23.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.68B, as it employees total of 13800 workers.

The Analysts eye on Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Keysight Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 101.61, with a change in the price was noted +17.18. In a similar fashion, Keysight Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +17.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,404,996 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KEYS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.53.

Technical rundown of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

Raw Stochastic average of Keysight Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.01%.

Considering, the past performance of Keysight Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.58%, alongside a boost of 9.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.03% during last recorded quarter.