Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.55M

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is priced at $19.92 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.90 and reached a high price of $20.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.82. The stock touched a low price of $19.79.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, REVOLVE to Present at Upcoming Morgan Stanley and Barclays Virtual Investor Conference Events. Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, will present at the following virtual investor conferences in December:. You can read further details here

Revolve Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.41 on 08/14/20, with the lowest value was $7.17 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) full year performance was 35.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Revolve Group Inc. shares are logging -18.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.17 and $24.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1112825 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) recorded performance in the market was 8.50%, having the revenues showcasing 1.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.44B, as it employees total of 1088 workers.

The Analysts eye on Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.46, with a change in the price was noted +5.06. In a similar fashion, Revolve Group Inc. posted a movement of +34.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,558,776 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVLV is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)

Raw Stochastic average of Revolve Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.95%.

Considering, the past performance of Revolve Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.53%, alongside a boost of 35.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.68% during last recorded quarter.