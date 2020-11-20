Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.72

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN), which is $70.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $70.72 after opening rate of $67.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $66.56 before closing at $67.17.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Penn National General Counsel, Carl Sottosanti, to Retire After Distinguished 17 Year Career; To Be Replaced by Veteran Gaming Industry Legal Executive, Harper Ko. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: Nasdaq) (“Penn National” or the “Company”) announced today that Carl Sottosanti, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, plans to retire effective December 31, 2020. As his successor, the Company named 20 year gaming industry legal executive, Harper Ko, who will serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, effective January 1, 2021, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Ms. Ko joins Penn National from Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI: NYSE), where she has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer – General Counsel. You can read further details here

Penn National Gaming Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.62 on 09/18/20, with the lowest value was $3.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) full year performance was 221.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Penn National Gaming Inc. shares are logging -7.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1780.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $76.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3422872 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) recorded performance in the market was 175.82%, having the revenues showcasing 26.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.59B, as it employees total of 28300 workers.

The Analysts eye on Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Penn National Gaming Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.52, with a change in the price was noted +39.96. In a similar fashion, Penn National Gaming Inc. posted a movement of +130.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,348,397 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PENN is recording 2.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.55.

Technical rundown of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

Raw Stochastic average of Penn National Gaming Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.44%.

Considering, the past performance of Penn National Gaming Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 175.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 132.06%, alongside a boost of 221.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.80% during last recorded quarter.