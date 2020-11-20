Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 470.96K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK), which is $90.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $94.51 after opening rate of $92.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $88.05 before closing at $86.58.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Jack in the Box, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 19, 2020 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Jack in the Box Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $94.51 on 11/19/20, with the lowest value was $16.81 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) full year performance was 6.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jack in the Box Inc. shares are logging -0.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 439.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.81 and $91.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1658472 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) recorded performance in the market was 16.28%, having the revenues showcasing 9.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.03B, as it employees total of 5200 workers.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jack in the Box Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 81.84, with a change in the price was noted +16.64. In a similar fashion, Jack in the Box Inc. posted a movement of +22.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 494,450 in trading volumes.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Jack in the Box Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.70%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Jack in the Box Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.46%, alongside a boost of 6.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.12% during last recorded quarter.