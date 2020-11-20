Here is why Reed’s Inc. (REED) recent weekly performance of -3.66% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Reed’s Inc. (REED) was valued at $0.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.75 while reaching the peak value of $0.7813 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.7022. The stock current value is $0.60.

Recently in News on November 20, 2020, Reed’s Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock. Reed’s Inc. (Nasdaq: REED), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 18,750,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $0.56 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $10.5 million. Reed’s has also granted to the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase an additional 2,812,500 shares of common stock to cover overallotments in connection with the offering. The offering is expected to close on November 24, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Reed’s Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6400 on 07/31/20, with the lowest value was $0.3612 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) full year performance was 1.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reed’s Inc. shares are logging -63.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $1.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3315666 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reed’s Inc. (REED) recorded performance in the market was -16.47%, having the revenues showcasing -29.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.64M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

The Analysts eye on Reed’s Inc. (REED)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Reed’s Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9865, with a change in the price was noted -0.3698. In a similar fashion, Reed’s Inc. posted a movement of -38.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 553,157 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REED is recording 20.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.60.

Technical rundown of Reed’s Inc. (REED)

Raw Stochastic average of Reed’s Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.50%.

Considering, the past performance of Reed’s Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.94%, alongside a boost of 1.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.62% during last recorded quarter.