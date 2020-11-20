Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.33M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), which is $1.82 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.83 after opening rate of $1.80 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.76 before closing at $1.80.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Energy Fuels to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th. Energy Fuels (NYSE American:UUUU), the #1 U.S. producer of uranium, the #1 U.S. producer of vanadium in 2019 and is conducting pilot-scale testing to potentially begin producing a rare earth element (REE) concentrate at its White Mesa Mill. UUUU will be presenting at this year’s virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th. You can read further details here

Energy Fuels Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3500 on 04/23/20, with the lowest value was $0.7800 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) full year performance was -9.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Fuels Inc. shares are logging -22.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.78 and $2.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1154450 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) recorded performance in the market was -4.71%, having the revenues showcasing 6.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 209.29M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

Specialists analysis on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Energy Fuels Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6961, with a change in the price was noted +0.3100. In a similar fashion, Energy Fuels Inc. posted a movement of +20.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,405,787 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.49%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.35%, alongside a downfall of -9.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 4.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.43% during last recorded quarter.