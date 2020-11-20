Do Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) beta value of 2.39 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) was valued at $0.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.94 while reaching the peak value of $1.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.882. The stock current value is $0.99.

Recently in News on November 13, 2020, Staffing 360 Solutions Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has received written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Qualifications Staff on November 12, 2020, indicating that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as set forth in Nasdaq Capital Markets Listing rule 5550(a)(2). Nasdaq considers the matter closed. You can read further details here

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3400 on 10/15/20, with the lowest value was $0.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/20.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) full year performance was 31.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares are logging -70.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 253.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $3.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1094036 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) recorded performance in the market was 23.64%, having the revenues showcasing 51.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.09M, as it employees total of 270 workers.

The Analysts eye on Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8189, with a change in the price was noted +0.1994. In a similar fashion, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +25.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,404,342 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Raw Stochastic average of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.57%.

Considering, the past performance of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.19%, alongside a boost of 31.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.09% during last recorded quarter.