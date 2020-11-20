Do PVH Corp. (PVH) beta value of 2.20 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PVH Corp. (PVH), which is $78.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $80.32 after opening rate of $77.16 while the lowest price it went was recorded $76.05 before closing at $78.67.

Recently in News on November 19, 2020, Tommy Hilfiger Appoints Avery Baker as President and Chief Brand Officer. Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], is pleased to announce the appointment of Avery Baker as President and Chief Brand Officer, effective November 17, 2020. In the newly established role, Baker has global responsibility for the brand’s products, marketing and experiences across all categories, regions and channels. You can read further details here

PVH Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $108.06 on 01/08/20, with the lowest value was $28.40 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

PVH Corp. (PVH) full year performance was -19.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PVH Corp. shares are logging -27.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 177.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.40 and $108.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1089992 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PVH Corp. (PVH) recorded performance in the market was -25.08%, having the revenues showcasing 57.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.22B, as it employees total of 21500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about PVH Corp. (PVH)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the PVH Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.64, with a change in the price was noted +30.73. In a similar fashion, PVH Corp. posted a movement of +63.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,273,441 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PVH is recording 0.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Technical breakdown of PVH Corp. (PVH)

Raw Stochastic average of PVH Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.20%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of PVH Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.44%, alongside a downfall of -19.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.15% during last recorded quarter.